Do you love to sing? Laingsburg Community Singers invite you to join our community choir for this fall. Established in 1976, we perform a variety of music. Rehearsals for our Christmas concerts (December 4 and 5) begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7 and are held on Tuesdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in the Laingsburg High School band room at 8008 Woodbury Road.

Laingsburg Community Singers is under the direction of Steven J. Easterling. Auditions are not required. If you have any questions, please contact Steven Easterling at (810) 624-5485 or Janice Hurst at (517) 651-5937.