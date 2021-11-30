The Laingsburg Community Singers, under the direction of Steven J. Easterling, proudly present “A Singers Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.

This is the group’s first Christmas concert since December 2019 due to the pandemic and they are excited to perform in the new auditorium at Laingsburg High School, 8008 Woodbury Road.

Admission is free and donations are greatly appreciated.

New members are welcome with rehearsals beginning Jan. 11, 2022 for the spring concerts. For further information, please contact Janice Hurst at (517) 651-5937.