(Courtesy Photo)

On Friday, April 9, Laingsburg’s Track team took 23 boys and nine girls to the Whitmore Lake Relays at Whitmore Lake High School. The boys team won 10 of 15 events enroute to a dominant 52 point margin of victory over Whitmore Lake, Charyl Stockwell Academy, Novi Christian, Melvindale, St Louis, Huron Valley Lutheran and Ann Arbor Greenhills.

The Wolfpack won the varsity 4x200m, 4x100m, 4x400m, Sprint Medley, shot put, high jump, long jump and pole vault relays along with the frosh 4×100 and 4x400m relays. The girls took wins in the varsity 4x100m and pole vault relays, and four second-place finishes.

Shaily Baynes broke her own school record in the girls pole vault by clearing 10’-5”. The girls set nine personal records. The boys set 19 personal records in the event.