LAFCU is accepting applications for its “Write to Educate” Essay Contest that will award two $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors. Each winner will also select a charity that will receive a $500 donation from LAFCU. One of the scholarships will be for Baker College in Owosso, and the other for Lansing Community College.

“This program is designed to help each winning student pursue their educational goals, and also to help charitable organizations in our service area continue to do their good work,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU Vice President of Community and Business Development. “LAFCU’s mission is to support the ideal of ‘people helping people,’ and the Write to Educate scholarship helps us fulfill that mission.”

Winners will be chosen based on their one-page essay on the topic: Describe how you have demonstrated leadership ability in and out of school, and how you plan to grow as a leader.

Each winner will choose one LAFCU donation recipient from the following list of charities: Allen Street Farmers Market, Greater Lansing Food Bank, The Salvation Army of Owosso, and YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing.

Applicants must attend high school in the LAFCU service territory, which includes the counties of Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Livingston, Montcalm and Shiawassee. They do not need to be LAFCU members.

Entries must be uploaded via www.lafcu.com/lafcumyway, or mailed to LAFCU, P.O. Box 26188, Lansing, MI 48909 no later than Saturday, April 15.