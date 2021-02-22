LAFCU is inviting Michigan artists to create artwork that graphically depicts words of love and equality for a new art initiative aptly named Act with Love & Equality. The call for entry is open; the deadline is Wednesday, March 31.

The initiative will provide public reminders about what is important in daily life by showcasing 10 winning designs on billboards and via digital channels, including LAFCU’s website and social media platforms.

“Acting with love and equality is important, especially now,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU chief marketing officer and chief diversity officer. “We believe that as a credit union serving the financial needs of nearly 70,000 members, LAFCU has a responsibility to use its platform for good.

“We’re stronger as a community when we’re united. Love and equality will help pave the way for our unity and allow us to heal, to find peace, to have empathy for others, to hope, and to embrace others not just despite our differences, but because of our differences.”

Words from which artists can choose to graphically depict are Love, Humanity, Change, Peace, Kind, Empathy, Unity, Equal or One, Hope and Heal.

Submissions can be a wide variety of fine art, including paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, textile and quilting art, mixed media and digital media.

Information is at www.lafcu.com/loveandequality, where applications and artwork can be submitted. The contest is open to Michigan residents. Those under 18 years of age can participate with permission of a parent or legal guardian. Applicants do not have to be members of LAFCU.

To learn more about call (800) 748-0228 or visit www.lafcu.com.