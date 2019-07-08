GETTING READY to tee-off on the 3rd hole at Dutch Hollow on Friday, June 28 is the team of (from left) Kim Lazar, Lynn Grubb, Kathy Brooks and Jen Lintner. The team was competing in the Ladies GOLD Classic golf outing, which was hosted by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC).

Lazar served as co-chair of the SRCC’s Golf Committee with Heidi O’Dea, and rounding out the committee was Julianne Ackerson, Charlene Hebekeuser, Sue Kadlek and Tasha Staley.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)