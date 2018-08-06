FOR THE FIRST 16 YEARS of the Ladies Classic Breast Cancer Golf Outing, the event was staged at Willowbrook Golf Course in Byron. For the first time in 2018, the outing moved to Dutch Hollow Golf Club in Durand, and for the first time in the event’s 17-year history, there was a winner of the hole-in-one challenge.

The Ladies Classic averages between 30 and 35 teams every year. The first five years, the proceeds from the tournament were donated to the American Cancer Society. Then, Ladies Classic committee member Blair Pancheck, who worked at Hurley Medical Center at the time, turned the committee on to Hurley’s Breast Cancer Navigator. The program helps people in Shiawassee and Genesee counties who already have breast cancer with their daily needs, such as treatment costs, wigs and electric bills, among others.

“When cancer hits you are never prepared, and we as a golf committee are dedicated to helping to make these peoples’ lives a little easier,” said Ladies Classic committee member Barb Dingman. “It is with the help of our golfers, hole sponsors and workers who donate their time that all this is possible. I am proud to say, that over the past 12 years, we have donated more than $100,000 to Hurley Breast Cancer Navigator, to help those in our area who need it the most.”

Shown during the check presentation on July 30 is (from left) sponsor Mark Pancheck, of Shaw’s Pharmacy & Gifts; Ed and Sue Hatherill, of Ed’s Standard; Bart Harris, of Bart Harris State Farm; Maxine Kramer, of Jon Michael’s Jewelers; hole-in-one winner Karla Russell; Ladies Classic committee member Blair Pancheck, of Shaw’s Pharmacy; and Ladies Classic committee members Barb Dingman and Lynne Wells.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)