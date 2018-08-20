THE 15TH ANNUAL LABOR DAY BRIDGE WALK is fast approaching, and the experience will again be offered at no cost to its participants. Organizers gathered at Meijer in Caledonia Township on Wednesday, Aug. 15 to announce the event. Meijer is again sponsoring the event t-shirts, which are being displayed by (from left) Bridge Walk organizer Donna Kerridge, Meijer representative Vicky Alvarado and Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge, Donna’s husband.

Registration for the Bridge Walk will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 3, and participants will step off at 8 a.m. The 3.5-mile course begins at Curwood Castle Park in Owosso, with participants first crossing the Heritage Footbridge – following a cannon ball kick-off – before following the James Miner Trail to McCurdy Park in Corunna. Bridge Walk-ers may walk, run, push a stroller or even bring people-friendly dogs along for the party. Parking in downtown Owosso will be available at Owosso Middle School, 219 N. Water St., as well as at the Matthews Building, 308 W. Main St.

Mayor Kerridge will await Bridge Walk participants in the Corunna Community Center with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, which begins at 8 a.m. Children five and younger eat for free, and the cost is $3 for children six to nine years old and $6 for everyone else.

There will be a shuttle service from McCurdy Park available every 20 minutes, which will be provided by Indian Trails at the low cost of $2 per rider.

Those interested in participating in the 2018 Labor Day Bridge Walk can pre-register and purchase t-shirts by calling Donna Kerridge at (989) 277-9557. This year’s commemorative t-shirts can be purchased for $5, with 2X and 3X sizes costing $7. All proceeds from the sales will go towards the maintenance of the trail.

