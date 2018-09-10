THE 15TH ANNUAL Labor Day Bridge Walk wrapped up in McCurdy Park on Monday, Sept. 3, and these three youngsters were among the first finishers of this year’s 3.5-mile event, which began at Curwood Castle Park in Owosso. Jackson LeCureux, Mackenzie LeCureux and Alyson Warfle can be seen exiting the James Miner Trail on Labor Day, with Mackenzie and Alyson joining hands for the final few meters of the course.

The event was again sponsored by Meijer and organized by Donna Kerridge. Runners and walkers were treated to a pancake breakfast in the Corunna Community Center following the race, which was prepared by Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge, Donna’s husband, and a team of volunteers. Bridge Walk participants were then shuttled to their vehicles by an Indian Trails motor coach.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)