THE 14TH ANNUAL Labor Day Bridge Walk took place on Monday, Sept. 4, with approximately 250 participants beginning the 3.5 mile trek at Curwood Castle Park in Owosso, before crossing the Shiawassee River via the Heritage Footbridge and following the James Miner Trail to McCurdy Park in Corunna. The event concluded with a pancake breakfast at the Community Center in McCurdy Park.

Leading the parade of walkers across the footbridge were Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, Perry Mayor James Huguelet, and Rep. Ben Frederick. Proceeds from the event will be used to maintain the James Miner Trail.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)