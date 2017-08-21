THE 14TH ANNUAL Labor Day Bridge Walk is right around the corner, and as usual, the popular event will be offered free of charge, thanks to the event’s annual sponsor, Meijer of Owosso-Corunna. Event organizer Donna Kerridge and Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge recently joined store director Susan Merkle, customer service lines manager David Krape, and an enthusiastic group of Meijer team members to formally announce the event, which is set for Monday, Sept. 4.

Registration for the walk begins at 7 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 4, with walkers stepping off at 8 a.m., following a cannon ball kick-off. The walkers will begin their journey by first crossing the Heritage Footbridge (located next to the Shiawassee Arts Center), before traveling 3.5 miles along the James Miner nature trail.

Persons of all ages regularly join in the Labor Day Bridge Walk fun, and participants are encouraged to walk, run, push a stroller, or even bring people-friendly dogs along for the party. Parking in downtown Owosso will be available at Owosso Middle School, 219 N. Water St., and at the Matthews Building, 308 W. Main Street.

The walk will conclude at McCurdy Park in Corunna, with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast to be provided inside the McCurdy Park Community Center. Children five years old and younger eat free, children six to nine years old can eat for $3, and everyone else will eat for $6 per person.

Following the walk, there will be a shuttle service available every 20 minutes to transport participants back to their vehicles. Indian Trails will be providing the service at the low cost of $2 per rider.

Anyone interested in participating in this year’s Bridge Walk can pre-register at Donna’s Reflections, which is located at 210 McNeil St. in Corunna. Commemorative event t-shirts, which Donna and Charles can be seen sporting in the photo above, can also be purchased at Donna’s Reflections Tuesday through Thursday, and on Saturday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The t-shirts cost $5, with 2X and 3X sizes selling for $7 each. All proceeds from the t-shirt sales will go towards maintenance of the trail.

Questions can be directed to Donna, who can be reached by calling (989) 277-9557.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)