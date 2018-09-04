The Homeless Angels organization, which helps to meet the needs of homeless individuals and families in Lansing, is opening a campus in Owosso that will serve those who are homeless in Shiawassee County. The Homeless Angels is a nonprofit that is 100 percent community funded. The organization does not receive any government funding. To assist in the build-out, Korner Pub is hosting a charity benefit to help offset those costs. All proceeds will go towards the establishment of the Owosso campus, located at 218 N. Park St. in Owosso.

The event will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 1, with an online auction running through Friday, Sept. 7. Entry into the online auction is $25 and includes a preview of all auction items, a gift card to the Korner Pub and 15 percent off all Homeless Angels merchandise on the day of the event.

To register for the online event, individuals can visit www.homelessangels.org. The items up for auction include a $4,995 men’s 18K white gold diamond ring from Becky Beauchine – Kulka Diamonds and Fine Jewelry, a military Humvee, a signed Matthew Stafford jersey, Luke Bryan tickets and a bike from House of Wheels that is valued at $800, to name a few.

The festivities at the Korner Pub, 1017 W. Main St. in Owosso, will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, with the silent auction running from 7 to 10 p.m. There is no registration or entry fee. Jimmy G and The Capitals, featuring Kid Cincinnati, will be live on stage at 8 p.m., with the event concluding at 11 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

The Homeless Angels will continue to accept auction donations through Friday, Sept. 7. Anyone who would like to contribute can call Samantha at (989) 402-8079.