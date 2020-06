A SINGLE RED ROSE was placed on the Korean War monument, during the Memorial Day observation by the Corunna VFW Post 4005. The monument is located on the lawn in front of the Corunna Courthouse, along with the Civil War and Vietnam monuments. The WWII monument is located in McCurdy Park.

The red rose is symbolic of a passionate love for country.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)