SHOWN AT THE CORUNNA branch of the Commnity District Library are members of the knitting group that meets at 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Corunna branch of the CDL. Beginners and experienced knitters are welcome to join the group. The library is located at 210 E. Corunna Ave. in Corunna. Call (989) 743-4800 for more information.

(Courtesy Photo)