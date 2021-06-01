(Independent File Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Greg Klapko is returning to the education field when he leaves the chamber July 2. He will be the Owosso High School CTE Business Administration Management Teacher.

The position was approved by the Owosso School Board Monday, May 24.

Klapko came to the chamber with more than 20 years of experience in the business and higher-ed sectors. Most recently, he’d served as director of employer relations at Baker College of Owosso. He also worked at OPS as a long-term substitute teacher before joining SRCC. The unexpected opportunity to go back to teaching was one he felt he had to take despite his short tenure at the chamber.

“I wasn’t looking,” explained Klapko. “I am not leaving the chamber for any other reason. My wife is an executive secretary for the district, our children are grown and we have family across the country. Now that we’ll be on the same schedule, we can do more things together.

“I also feel I still have a lot to offer as an educator. I’m sure there will be many opportunities for the chamber and the school district to continue working together.”

A search is underway for a new president and CEO. The chamber board’s goal is to have someone in place before Klapko leaves.

“The board has nothing but praise for Greg,” shared SRCC Board Chair Heidi O’Dea. “We’re very sorry to see him go but we understand what this means to him. We have a solid team in the chamber staff and a strong board to help provide leadership through the transition.”