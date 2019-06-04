The Shiawassee-Owosso (morning) Kiwanis Club is pleased to announce the 15th Annual Executive Duck Derby as a way for businesses/organizations to showcase themselves. The businesses purchase a large rubber duck from the club and decorate it to reflect their products or services. All ducks will be on display in the windows of the Nail Boutique on S. Washington Street from Tuesday, June 4 through Friday, June 7. Judging for the best duck will take place with three celebrity judges and public votes, and trophies will be awarded.

Proceeds from the derby go to provide summer supplies for the Bentley Bright Beginnings Preschool students. The Kiwanis members fill cloth totes printed by member Doug Edwards (Edwards Sign and Screen Printing, Inc.) with supplies for educational activities for the purpose of parents helping their children retain the skills learned during the school year. Last year’s winning duck was decorated by Wells Fargo Advisors on N. Washington Street.

The Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club, whose mission is to serve and benefit children and the community, meets at 7:11 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Comstock Hotel and Conference Center and is accepting membership applications. For more club information, contact Bob Hardy at (989) 277-5173.