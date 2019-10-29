THE GREAT PUMPKIN ARRIVED at Bright Beginnings on North Street in Owosso on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Okay, it wasn’t quite the Great Pumpkin, but it was the Shiawassee-Owosso Morning Kiwanis Club, delivering over 200 pumpkins to the youngsters just in time for Halloween decorating. The local club purchased the pumpkins, at a very thoughtful discount, from Tomac’s Pumpkins in Chesaning. It should be noted that this has been a harsh year for Michigan pumpkin growers, but as soon as Tomac’s learned of the pumpkin-giving endeavor, they carefully selected and stored the pumpkins for Kiwanis and

the children.

The Shiawassee-Owosso Morning Kiwanis Club meets at 7:11 a.m., Wednesdays at the Comstock Hotel. The group is involved in several fundraising activities in support of the community, often purchasing various school supplies for local students.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)