THE KIWANIS Club of Owosso has a long history of supporting Collamer Park. In 2021 and 2022, they donated a combined $13,730 for the purchase of new playground equipment. Most recently, they donated funds for wayfinding signage. The new sign has been installed near the parking area at Collamer Park with a directional arrow to Kiwanis Trails. The sign also features a new map, created by the City of Owosso’s GIS Specialist, Michael Neese. The new map and sign are intended to help visitors to the park locate and enjoy the hiking, biking and disc golf trails. Pictured are members of the Kiwanis Club of Owosso with Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr.

(Courtsey Photo)