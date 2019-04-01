THE KITE FLYING DAY at the DeVries Nature Conservancy was enjoyed by all ages. Adlyn Cannon, of Owosso, is shown receiving a bit of guidance from her father, Josh Cannon. Adlyn was having better luck with her kite after some of the organizers had helped her with a proper tail.

Adlyn’s older sister, Natalie, and her mother, Bridget, were also flying a kite during the Saturday afternoon event.

DeVries Nature Conervancy is located on N. M-52 in Owosso. Ben Glardon took over as executive director in February 2018 after Ken Algozin retired. Glardon shared that he was enthusiastic over the attendance for the new event, recognizing that DeVries has plenty of open-air locations, ideal for flying kites.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)