DEVRIES NATURE CONSERVANCY hosted a Kite Flying Day on Saturday afternoon, April 17. Though there was not much wind, the weather was pleasant and roughly 25 people of various ages participated in the fun activity, which allowed for plenty of social distancing in the open field. One individual came from as far away as Grand Rapids.

Craig Rodgerson of Durand is shown in the field (top photo) with his colorful butterly kite (bottom left). Rodgerson shared he has even been to France to fly kites.

The 2020 DeVries Kite Flying Day had been canceled due to the pandemic.

DeVries Nature Conservancy is located on M-52 just north of Owosso. The annual Native Plant Sale is planned for Saturday, May 15 at noon.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)