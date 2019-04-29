The deadline for the 2019 Kids in Curwood Country Parade is fast approaching. The parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7. The theme of this year’s parade is “Life’s Ducky.” Organizers encourage kids to “Show us what makes you happy or your version of a rubber ducky.”

This year’s parade will again be co-sponsored by VG’s Food Center of Owosso and the Edward Jones office of Dave Minarik. Applications for the parade are now available at the Curwood Festival office, Edward Jones Investments at 2246 E. Main St. in Owosso, or online at www.curwoodfestival.com. Please email completed applications to KidsinCurwoodParade@Gmail.com. The deadline for entries is Friday, May 17. Applications received past this deadline are not guaranteed a space in the parade. A rain date of Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m. has been established if inclement weather forces the parade to be postponed.

The parade will line up again this year at the intersection of Dewey and Queen streets. The parade starts at the corner of Dewey and Oliver streets, then the route follows Oliver Street to Washington Street, down Washington to Exchange Street, over Exchange to Ball Street and up Ball Street to Williams Street. The First Congregational Church will again allow its parking lot to be used as a gathering point for all parade participants after the parade.

Prizes for Best Overall Float and runner up, Best Overall Walking Unit and runner-up, and Most Creative will be awarded at the end of the parade. Anyone with questions or in search of more information is asked to call either Dave or Tracey Minarik at (989) 725-2809.