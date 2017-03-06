The 2017 Kids in Curwood Country parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2. The theme of this year’s parade is “Rolling, Skipping and Jumping into Curwood Country.” This year’s parade will be co-sponsored by VG’s Food Center of Owosso and the Edward Jones office of Dave Minarik. Applications for the parade are now available at the Curwood Festival office, VG’s Food Center, Edward Jones Investments at 2246 E. Main St. or online at www.CurwoodFestival.com. Email your completed applications to KidsinCurwoodparade@gmail.com. The deadline for entries is Friday, May 12.

A change for 2017 will be to line-up again this year on Dewey and Queen street. Due to the reconstruction of Oliver Street, the parade will start at the corner of Dewey and King streets and end at the corner of Ball and Williams streets. The parade starts at the corner of Dewey and King, then the route follows King Street to Washington Street, down Washington to Exchange Street, over Exchange to Ball Street, up Ball Street to Williams Street. The First Congregational church will allow participants to use their parking lot as a gathering point for all parade participants after the parade.

Prizes will be awarded for most creative, best float, best float runner up, best walking unit, best walking runner up and will be awarded at the end of the parade. If there are any questions or you need more information, interested persons may call either Dave or Tracey Minarik at (989) 725-2809.