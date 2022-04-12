THE LOCAL KICK-OFF for Child Abuse Prevention Month was held in front of the Shiawassee County Courthouse Friday, April 1 as team members and supporters of the Voices for Children Advocacy Center gathered with the nationally symbolic blue pinwheels. The pinwheels are to remember and honor victims of child abuse and renew the conviction to prevent future abuse. The pinwheels are part of a fundraising endeavor and can be picked up at the Voices for Children Advocacy Center at 1216 W. Main Street and then publically displayed.

“We are all trauma informed and we know that children find themselves in the most difficult times when they are facing trauma and abuse and sex offenses, but what they do have is they have us,” shared Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart (11th from left). “They have all of us that care about them and care for them. And for that, I’m grateful.”

Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner stated he thinks the Voices for Children Advocacy Center has a great team and great services. “We’ve brought a few of these guys to justice lately, so that makes me very happy,” he added.

In Shiawassee County, one in six children will be abused before their 18th birthday. In Genesee, the statistic is one in four children will be abused. Ellen Lynch, representing Voices for Children Advocacy in Owosso shared, “Over 300 children have used our services in the last year, either being interviewed or using our therapy services for free. We couldn’t do it without our great team members.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)