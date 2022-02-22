(Courtesy Photo)

Kendra Nichols, owner of Elite Early Learning Center in Corunna and a longtime supporter and participant in the world of pageantry, had the unique opportunity of modeling during New York City Fashion Week.

New York City Fashion Week, held in February and September every year, is one of the highlights of the international fashion design market, celebrated by all fashion industry players from around the globe. NYC Fashion Week, which kicked off Friday, Feb. 11, brought together editors, stylists, influencers, designers, photographers, celebrities and the media in a varied, fast-paced festivity featuring all-things-fashion.

Nichols, due to her role in pageantry, was invited by a designer to participate as a model in fashion week. Kween’s Kloset, an affordable, plus-size/standard size, urban fashion boutique with designs by Candice Christian, connected with Nichols and asked her to join as a model. Nichols jumped at the opportunity, flying to New York City on Saturday, Feb. 12. Three more designers from Curvysense, Built by Stacy and Esprlia then asked Nichols to model for them, as well. Nichols soon found herself modeling swimsuits, formal gowns, a high-fashion jumpsuit and other semi-formal designs on the runway at the Lynn Redgrave Theater to a sold-out show of roughly 150 fashion fans.

In talking about her experience, Nichols shared she “felt very honored. It was a unique experience and I was honored and empowered, especially to connect with several people from the media.”

Nichols also shared, “I am just so thankful for the support I have here, at home and in running a business. I have great support staff.” She thanked her staff for supporting her in her endeavors in pageantry and now with modeling.

“I was invited as a VIP model, so I went to after-parties. I know having the pageant background experience definitely helped me on the runway,” she said of the new experience. “The goal on the runway is to get someone to purchase the clothes you are wearing. Some of the garments were purchased on the spot. So, you represent the garment the best way you can when on the runway.”

Nichols must have been impressive in her first true modeling experience because she has been invited back to attend New York City Fashion Week in September.