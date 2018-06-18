KELLY ROSSMAN-MCKINNEY was visible throughout the Owosso community during the Curwood Festival on Saturday, June 9. McKinney, who is campaigning as a Democrat for the 24th District Senate seat, was joined by a large assortment of supporters including her husband, during the parade.

Though there were several vehicles representing political candidates, McKinney was present during the parade and, in fact, walked the entire route to greet parade viewers.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)