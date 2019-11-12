KATHY WATSON is one of two candidates competing for the 2019 Glow Queen crown. Watson announced her intent to be the next Owosso Glow Queen (previously Ice Queen) at Abiding in the Vine on Friday, Oct. 25. She is running to raise money and awareness for Angel’s Hands Outreach in Westown. Her campaign manager is Kara Perry. The duo has determined to raise funds for Angel’s Hands at 819 W. Main Street. Operated by Christial Sierra, the organization has the mission to both support and provide for the needy in the community.

Watson is well accustomed to volunteering having been involved as a volunteer at churches, Respite and even CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) where she assisted with registering people after the tornados last March. She has helped with Hospice, as well.

Currently, Watson is serving on the Curwood Festival board. She is a member at the Owosso First United Methodist Church and after Sierra spoke to a group at her church and at a second group she attended, Watson felt compelled to reach out to her. The two decided the Glow Queen fundraiser was a terrific opportunity.

A number of events are planned. A pancake breakfast fundraiser will be held beginning at 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 10 at the First United Methodist Church, followed at 2 p.m. with “Angels Hands Around Owosso.” The public is invited to line up along Main Street and hold hands on Sunday afternoon, beginning at the Lebowsky Center. On Monday, Nov. 11, First Church of God will be the location for “Pasta with a Purpose” at 6 p.m. First Church of God will also be the location of a craft/bake sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Watson will be in attendance. At 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, a “Prince and Princess Party” will be held at Abiding in the Vine leading up to a Chili Dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the First United Methodist Church.

Other activities include the sale of small paper angels for $1. Donation canisters are at assorted local business, too. All proceeds will go to assisting Angel’s Hands with community outreach projects.

The 2019 Glow Queen reveal will be at 7 p.m., Saturday Nov. 23 at D’Mar Banquet Center.

For more information or to make a donation, please call Watson at (989) 413-6476.

