THE 2019 OWOSSO GLOW QUEEN Kathy Watson has had a busy few weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday. Watson ran on behalf of Angel’s Hands Outreach in Westown as one of two Glow Queen candidates this year. She has a passion for helping Angel’s Hands Outreach and also for delivering an important message to children. Watson truly wanted to share her experience with kids, portraying the message that you can have a fancy gown and tiara, but that true beauty comes from inside. She made it a goal to visit several area schools to read to students.

Watson read to Nellie Reed Elementary School students, Head Start students at the old Roosevelt location, Emerson Elementary School first-graders and also preschoolers at Noah’s Ark.

She is also shown with two little girls, Breonna and Kaylynn, from the Head Start Christmas Party.

The Glow Queen competition (previously the Ice Queen) is run similarly to the Mr. Owosso campaign. Candidates run on behalf of an area nonprofit organization. The competition is a fundraising endeavor.

