KATHY BROOKS, executive director of the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, spoke during the SRCC Chamber AM event on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Owosso area Big Boy.

Brooks was there to offer a “quick run down” of everything going on at the Lebowsky Center. She began by highlighting The Jason Bishop Show, happening Saturday, Jan. 18. Bishop is a world famous illusionist – reputed to be great at his craft. Brooks continued by discussing the upcoming musical, Cinderella, beginning at the end of February. After Cinderella, a FACE 2 FACE Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel will be offered on Friday, March 13.

For a complete list of upcoming shows, visit lebowskycenter.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)