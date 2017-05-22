KALI RIVETT officially committed to play softball at Olivet College on Wednesday, May 17. The Corunna High School senior plays left field for the varsity softball team, though coach Sam Shuster has utilized Rivett’s well-rounded skill set at practically every position on the field. Rivett plans to parlay that versatility, and her high softball IQ, into a utility player position at Olivet. Much like the Detroit Tigers have relied on utility players like Tony Phillips and Don Kelly over the years, Rivett will play a number of positions for Olivet.

Coach Shuster introduced his star left fielder during the May 17 celebration, and Rivett’s Krush Fastpitch travel team coaches, Bryon Perry and Bill Cross, also spoke to the assembled group of family, teammates, and classmates. The three emphasized Rivett’s high softball IQ, work ethic, and versatility, as well as her high on-base percentage and assertive base running mentality.

“Since Kali came here before last season, she has been a perfect asset to this program, and what propelled her has been her huge softball IQ, which is far above what I’ve seen as a coach,” Shuster said. “She is also so versatile. She really does whatever the team needs; even pitching, which I know she does not like. She is going to be great at Olivet, and I can’t wait to follow her progress.”

Shown with Kali (seated) during the May 17 celebration is (from left) her sister, Skye; uncle, Danny; cousin, Abby; and father, Dennis. Additionally, Kali’s grandmother and two other cousins attended the event. Rivett will pursue a biology degree at Olivet.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)