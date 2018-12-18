(Courtesy Photo)

Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) President and CEO Justin Horvath, CEcD, has been elected to serve a three-year term on the Michigan Economic Developers Association (MEDA) Board of Directors. MEDA is a professional society with members throughout the state that attract and grow business, create and retain jobs, and make Michigan’s communities a better place to live.

Horvath has been with the SEDP for over 16 years and works to attract, retain and expand contributory businesses and jobs in Shiawassee County, with a current focus on talent development. Justin has been an active member of MEDA since early in his career, including completing the Practitioners Training Certification Program, receiving the 2017 Medalist of the Year Award, sharing his expertise as a Business Retention and Expansion instructor for Michigan’s Economic Development Basic Course and serving as the board treasurer in 2018. He is also a member and Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) through the International Economic Development Council.

Horvath received a bachelor’s degree in economics, a master’s degree in applied economics and a Master of Public Policy degree, all from the University of Michigan.

Justin joins two other talented economic development leaders who were re-elected to the board for three-year terms starting in 2019: Stephanie Carroll, manager of Business Development and Community Relations for the city of Auburn Hills, and Kimberly Marrone, Economic Development and Communications Director for the city of Oak Park.

To learn more about MEDA, visit www.medaweb.org.