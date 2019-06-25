The Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) is offering walk-ins on Thursday, June 27 for National HIV Testing Day. The SCHD offers confidential HIV testing. Tests are conducted through a finger stick, and results are received within 20 minutes. A public health nurse will administer the test and counseling.

National HIV Testing Day is a day to encourage people to get tested for HIV, know their status and get linked to care and treatment. The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested at least once. People at higher risk should get tested more often. Getting tested helps keep you and your partner healthy.

Strategies like abstinence (not having sex), limiting sexual partners, never sharing needles and using condoms when having sex can help prevent HIV. Using a male or female condom every time can decrease the chance of getting HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like gonorrhea and chlamydia.

For more information visit www.cdc.gov/hiv/basics/index.html or health.shiawassee.net/Personal-Health/HIV-Sexually-Transmitted-Diseases/.