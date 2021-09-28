SEVERAL CHARITABLE GROUPS received donations from the Juddville United Methodist Church on Monday during a reception at the church. Shown on the front lawn (from left) are Randy Gibbs, Dave Pappenheimer, Bruce Andres, Bill Hemgesberg, Jerry Burns, Dave Ellis and Jim Kopschitz – all representing New Lothrop VFW Post 6579. Representing the Owosso American Legion Post 57 is Gary Duehring, post commander, followed by Owosso SafeCenter staff members Jacey Miller and Stephanie Molner, Angels Hands Outreach team member Kelly Cimas and founder Christial Sierra, Juddville UMC Pastor Pete Crawford with church representative Nick Tkaczk, Homeless Angels Director Shelly Ochodnicky, Corunna VFW Post 4005 Chaplain Irene Hosking, Hospice House of Shiawassee Director Janet Sherrad and Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard representative Les Schneider.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Juddville United Methodist Church donated $100,000 in support of eight charitable Shiawassee County organizations during a lunch reception at the church on Monday, Sept. 20. The funds come from the $2 million Jack E. and Ruth Walworth estate.

The eight recipients include Angel’s Hands Outreach of Owosso, Homeless Angels, the Owosso SafeCenter, Hospice House of Shiawassee County, Corunna VFW Post 4005, New Lothrop VFW Post 6579, Owosso’s American Legion Post 57 and the Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard. Three of the organizations were given money in support of veteran relief programs. Four of the organizations are nonprofits. The Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard offers ceremonial duties for numerous veterans, including but not limited to funerals and community events.

“After 160 years of dedication to Christian values and beliefs, this is a very exciting time for the Juddville United Methodist Church congregation,” shared Pastor Pete Crawford. “Our church mission to help Shiawassee County residents is only possible through past and current members of our congregation and the extremely generous Jack Walworth endowment.”

The church hosted a luncheon and invited each of the recipient groups to the mid-day event. Dispursed amounts included $5,000 each to the four veterans groups, $5,000 to the SafeCenter, $10,000 to Hospice House of Shiawassee County, $15,000 to Homeless Angels on Park Street in Owosso and $50,000 to Angel’s Hands Outreach, recently relocated to N. Saginaw Street in Owosso. The representatives of each group expressed their gratitude to the church.

Irene Hosking, 103, shared she believes the $5,000 will be used for a new kitchen at the Corunna VFW, offering she believed the amount to be ironic, since the group had recently been considering a new kitchen and had estimated they would need $5,000 to accomplish the remodel.

Jack Walworth, born in New Lothrop, died in March 2012. He married Ruth in 1948. Ruth died in 2014. Walworth was a veteran.

Established in 1858, Juddville United Methodist Church is located at 3907 N. Durand Rd., Corunna – on the corner of Durand and Juddville roads. Pastor Pete Crawford joined the church in 2017. The church extends an invitation to the public for traditional worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m.