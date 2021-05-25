JOSH WILLARD, owner of Josh’s Frogs, cut a ribbon in celebration of the opening of the new expansion of his business in Durand on Friday morning, May 14.

A number of dignitaries and Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce representatives were on hand to welcome Willard and his team to the area including State Rep. Ben Frederick and Durand Mayor Kenneth McDonough. New Durand City Manager Cameron Horvath (far left) and SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath, along with city council members, are all pleased to have Josh’s Frogs situated in the long vacant Carter’s IGA building in the Monroe Plaza.

Willard is a true entrepreneur, having started his business out of his garage in 2004 – breeding dart frogs. Like many business owners faced with the onset of the pandemic, Willard was concerned about the welfare of his staff and company. Unlike many businesses, though, Josh’s Frogs saw a giant leap toward success, enjoying business growth.

“Who buys frogs when the world is ending?” Willard recently questioned. The answer is – a lot of people buy frogs during a pandemic. They also buy toads, insects, axolotls, fish, turtles, plants and the supplies needed to care for a diverse assortment of exotic life. Josh’s Frogs has everything a hobbyist needs to support these mostly unusual creatures.

Willard, who is from Byron but now lives in Owosso where his company is headquartered, is thrilled to now have shipping, receiving and production departments located in the former grocery store in Durand. Josh’s Frogs is an online business, not a traditional brick-and-mortar store, so the Durand location will not be open directly to the public. Shopping can be done on the website at joshsfrogs.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)