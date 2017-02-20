by Elizabeth Wehman, editor

The Owosso Community Players are presenting “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starting Feb. 24 through March 5 (see above). The show returns after a previous production 20 years ago. Director Lyn Freeman participated in the original production and now returns as the Director of the current production.

Co-director of the first Dreamcoat performance was Mistie Jordan, assisting Director Mark VanEpps. The show was done two seasons in a row and was very successful for the Owosso Community Players. During the second season, Jordan was pregnant with her son who is now a sophomore in college. Many of the cast and crew participated in both season productions.

Teamwork was a major part of the excitement of working on the production, commented Jordan. “The teamwork transpired from a large and talented group of people,” she added. With over 185 people involved, it was a big challenge for OCP to put on the show due to the technical needs, costuming, music, and set design. Jordan said, “People were incredibly dedicated and respectful of each other and of the success of the show.”

The continuously sold out shows, a dedicated cast and crew, talented musicians and the use of new lighting technology created just the right elements to make such a successful show twenty years ago. “A full musical sound from all original sound work, made all the difference,” Jordan explained.

Jordan’s work schedule does not allow her to be a part of the production, but the memories of the show 20 years ago, gives everyone the thrill of, ‘could it happen again.’ This is one not to miss. “I can’t wait to see it,” announced Jordan.

Tickets prices and purchasing for each show can be found at www.owossoplayers.com or by calling (989) 723-4003.