JOHNNY V’S SMOKE SHACK in Perry held VIP events on Tuesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 15 that allowed guests to get a sneak peak at the restaurant’s new menu items and interior concept, which is the product of months of work that transformed the former car wash into a “Fine Casual” dining facility. Restaurant proprietor Kevin Dittrich (holding scissors) was joined by his wife, Susan; daughters, Madalin and Sophia; son, Jordan; Area Director Michele Follman and General Manager Christina Owen; and Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors for a ribbon cutting prior to the VIP event on March 13. The restaurant is located at 3062 W. Britton Rd. in Perry. The original Johnny V’s Smokehouse is located at 446 E. McNeil St. in Corunna.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)