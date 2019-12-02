JOE SAWYER, the city manager for the city of Corunna, kicked off the SRCC’s November Topics @ Twelve luncheon at Durand Union Station on Tuesday, Nov. 26, which was attended by approximately 50 SRCC members. In typical Joe Sawyer fashion, the longtime Corunna civic leader entertained the crowd with his personality and whit. Joining Sawyer for the event were Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge and Assessor/Planner Merilee Lawson.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)