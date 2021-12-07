JO ANN VELTING officially retired as City of Perry treasurer Monday, Nov. 8 with 30-plus years of service.

In addition to her duties as treasurer, Velting also served as a member of the Perry Building Authority, established May 16, 1995, to create a new Community Building to house the Perry City Hall, Police Department and Community Center, alternate Representative to the International Trade Corridor, Street Administrator and Title VI Representative.

She also contributed to completion of the Perry Streetscape Project and Veterans Pavilion, the first Recycling project in the city – and volunteered with the Perry Oakes Neighborhood Watch program, various city-sponsored activities and several clean-up projects.

Velting and her husband Dennis, have been married 27 years. The family also includes Melissa, Michael (Amanda) and Matthew, as well as two grandchildren, Ava and Isaiah.

She is a 1978 graduate of Perry High School and 1986 honors graduate of Baker College of Owosso.

She believes “the best thing a person can do is get involved, volunteer and participate, it makes the community a better place for everyone … it all makes a difference.”

Velting was celebrated with an employee luncheon of her favorite foods, baked potatoes and tacos. On behalf of the Perry City Council, Mayor Sue Hammond presented Velting with a framed proclamation recognizing her many accomplishments and successes.

(Courtesy Photo)