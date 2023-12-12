ONE OF Durand’s newer businesses, Jimmy’s Steak & Onion, is located at 200 W. Main St., in the building that formerly housed Rancho Grande. Owner Jimmy Shamma opened the restaurant on Aug. 7, 2023, following the closing of Durand’s longtime Mexican restaurant in 2020. With the building having sat vacant for approximately three years before Jimmy moved in, plenty of work went into getting the space ready to open. Mr. Shamma is an experienced entrepreneur, having operated a number of businesses throughout his professional career, so he was not afraid to get his hands dirty while fixing up the space.

Jimmy’s Steak & Onion offers to-go service, as well as delivery via DoorDash and the restaurant also has a large dining area. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays. They will also be closed on Christmas day.

Jimmy’s Steak & Onion, like many of the best restaurants, offers a limited menu. Mr. Shamma has opted to specialize in perfecting the steak sandwich, and he says that the biggest difference between Jimmy’s Steak & Onion and other, more well-known steak and onion restaurants is the bread. By using better quality bread, Jimmy hopes to achieve a superior flavor to his competitors and he ensures that his sandwiches are never soggy.

The menu includes a steak and onion, a steak and cheese, a steak and mushrooms, a steak and mushroom with cheese, a Philly cheese steak, a chicken Philly and a vegetarian sub. The menu also includes chicken tenders, chicken wings, French fries and onion rings. There are combo specials, such as a soda and chips for $2.50; a soda and fries for $2.99 and customers receive $1 off any sandwich on Wednesdays.

To place an order, call (989) 541-1152 or stop in during business hours. Follow “Jimmy’s Steak & Onion” on social media for new specials.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)