A RIBBON CUTTING was held at the new Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2420 E. Main St., Owosso on Wednesday, April 12. Owners, Josh Johnson (holding the scissors) and Jason Tamez, both of the Davison area, are shown here with employees and Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors.

This is the third location that Johnson and Tamez own. When asked why they decided on the Owosso/Corunna area, Johnson said, “we like the food, the product and they stick to what they are good at.” Tamez said, “The Jersey Mike’s brand is loyal to its roots. We are excited to be in the community.”

The store will be supporting two causes through the Grand Opening weekend, Corunna Athletics and Owosso Elementary Schools. Cards were given out to both schools and recipients can go in and get a sub for $3. Each scanned card will calculate the difference and checks will be sent out to both schools.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)