JEREMY ROOT, the District 5 representative on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, has announced that he will run for re-election this year. Originally elected in 2014, Root has served as board chairman and is proud of all the board has accomplished during his tenure.

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve as your District 5 representative for nearly four years. In that time, the board of commissioners and Shiawassee County have taken major strides forward by simply using common sense leadership, creating accountability and being fiscally responsible. There is still much work to be done, but we need to continue the positive momentum and look to sustain the many successes we have accomplished.”

If re-elected, Root vows to continue to follow his belief in ethics, accountability and common sense in government. He will continue to make himself available to all residents of Shiawassee County by being approachable, available and honest. He also vows to continue his support of Shiawassee County veterans and seniors, and the MSU Extension.

(Courtesy Photo)