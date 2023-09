JANN JOHNSON LARDIE, of Perry, is shown with a piece of her artwork at The Shiawassee Arts Center. A new exhibit began Wednesday, Sept. 6 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 29.

Lardie is a ceramic artist, but also does some painting and monotypes. The focus of her art for the show is light-hearted, something to make people smile.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)