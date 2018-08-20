JAMIE GASKIN, CEO of United Way of Genesee County (serving Shiawassee County), discussed the United Way business model at the SRCC Chamber AM event Tuesday morning. “This year, we’ve already made commitments of $70,000 in return investment into Shiawassee County. The last active year of the old organization was at only about $20,000,” Gaskin said, emphasizing the United Way’s commitment to Shiawassee County.

Gaskin made check presentations to nine public education institutions during the meeting. Gathered just outside the Owosso Big Boy after the presentations were (from left) Gaskin, RESD Superintendent Dave Schulte, Perry Superintendent Mike Foster, Owosso Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle, New Lothrop Superintendent Dr. Anthony Berthiaume, Durand Superintendent Craig McCrumb, Byron Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman, Morrice Superintendent Mike Dewey, Corunna Superintendent John Fattal, Laingsburg Interim Superintendent Matt Shastal and Bryanne Jamieson, Shiawassee Campaign Coordinator. All of the checks were for $1,000 each, though the RESD check was for $16,000 as part of a district-wide endeavor due to the United Way competitive grant making process, which was monetarily enhanced through the Cook Family Foundation.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)