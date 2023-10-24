The Shiawassee Community Foundation (ShiaCF) is proud to announce the establishment of the Jackie Flynn Memorial Fund, a tribute to the legacy of an extraordinary community leader and co-founder of the Foundation, Jackie Flynn. This fund aims to celebrate her remarkable contributions to the community and ensure her enduring impact on the Shiawassee County region.

Jackie Flynn, a dedicated advocate for education and community betterment, has left an indelible mark on the lives of many in the area. Her dedication to the Shiawassee County community, coupled with her strong belief in the importance of continuous learning, motivated her to be a co-founder of The Shiawassee Community Foundation. This organization has played a pivotal role in awarding numerous grants to benefit residents of Shiawassee County and providing scholarships to assist local young individuals in their educational endeavors. Her unwavering belief in the value of our community and its youth fueled her determination to invite author Betty Mahmoody to host the world premiere of the film adaptation of her book, “Not Without My Daughter,” right here in our community. In the face of skepticism from Hollywood, which deemed it unlikely that a movie featuring Sally Fields and Alfred Molina could have its World Premiere in Owosso, Michigan, Jackie held a different conviction. The premiere not only proved to be a resounding success but also served as a source of funding for the Shiawassee Community Foundation.

In 1991, Jackie Flynn was honored with the Athena leadership award, recognizing her exceptional achievements, her contributions to improving the community’s quality of life, and her support for others, particularly women, in realizing their potential. However, her humility was one of her defining qualities, as her many contributions often went unnoticed by the broader community.

Jackie Flynn’s legacy is not confined to a single facet of life but extends across various sectors. She was actively involved in organizations such as St. Paul Catholic Church, Order of Eastern Stars, Daughters of American Revolution, Owosso City Council, Owosso Country Club and the Corunna Women’s Club, where she served as a two-term president. Jackie also dedicated her time as the financial secretary for the Owosso Sports Boosters for four years.

This fund will support the administrative expenses of The Shiawassee Community Foundation, allowing the Foundation to continue its vital work in the community. Aligning perfectly with their upcoming 50th year anniversary in 2024, it also serves as a lasting tribute to Jackie’s memory and her love for the Shiawassee County region. Donations can be made to the Shiawassee Community Foundation in her honor.

For more information and to make a donation, please visit https://www.shiacf.org/donate/.

For further inquiries, please contact: Amanda Bruner, Program Manager at amanda@shiacf.org or (989) 725-1093.