Christmas Memories of Owosso 2021

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Owosso community is preparing for another busy holiday season, which will include a number of festive Glow Owosso happenings and other seasonal fun.

The annual Glow Owosso events will kick-off in downtown Owosso on Friday, Nov. 25. Glow Owosso organizers have been busy planning a number of activities including the annual 5K Glow Run/Walk, the popular Glow Parade, tree lighting ceremony and more.

The Glow Queen fundraising competition returned for 2022 and included two local candidates vying for the crown. Candidate Kendra Nichols raised funds for the Shiawassee Humane Society on Bennington Road with events such as Bowling for Paws at the Owosso Eagles, Karaoke Night at the Korner Pub, a pet photo contest and more. Candidate Elizabeth Wehman raised funds for the Shiawassee Area Writers and their effort for youth literacy. Wehman has also been involved in a number of happenings including an event at the Durand Union Station, a bake sale, the Owosso Band Boosters Craft Show and more. The Glow Queen announcement was set for Friday, Nov. 18. Once crowned, the queen will be featured in the Glow Parade. The winner is the candidate who raised the most funds.

The Glow 5K Run/Walk will be held on Friday, Nov. 25 on Exchange Street. The race will start at 5:30 p.m. and include a scenic route through Owosso. Awards will go to top male and female runner and medals to top three places in several age groups. Sign up is available at runsignup.com. Proceeds will go to support downtown Glow activities. The race will be professionally timed by Michigan Running Foundation.

Also in the plans for Friday, Nov. 25 is the Glow Parade. This ever-popular event will start at 7 p.m. from Fayette Square on the corner of Oliver and Washington streets. The parade, which usually includes 30 or more brightly illuminated floats/vehicles, will proceed south down Washington Street. Be sure to watch for Santa.

Following the Glow Parade on Nov. 25, the tree lighting ceremony will be held in the plaza on the corner of Washington and Main streets. Enjoy the well-decorated plaza and Christmas tree. It takes numerous volunteers to make the magic happen throughout town.

Horse and carriage rides, shopping and enjoying time with friends and family are all in the works for Glow Owosso.

Several other Owosso-area attractions to check out include Holiday at Lebowsky at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts on Main Street, the Shiawassee Arts Center’s Holiday Along the River and Curwood Castle in Curwood Castle Park.