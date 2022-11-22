Christmas Memories of Corunna 2021

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Sixty amazing and inspirational trees have been sponsored primarily through local businesses and organizations for the 2022 Corunna Festival of Trees event. Some of the trees will be “Memory Trees” decorated in honor of community members who have passed away.

The Corunna Festival of Trees will be held in the new Youth Center/Commercial Barn in McCurdy Park, just north of the Community Center. The Corunna Youth Center has been expanded, so even more fun will be offered heading into the holiday season.

The Festival of Trees will open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2 following the downtown light parade, which steps-off at 6:30 p.m. The Youth Center building will be open Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4 and also Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be on hand every night. Concessions will include popcorn, hot dogs, cocoa, soda, cookies and more and entertainment with a juggler, musicians and local madrigal groups will be offered on Friday and Saturday evenings. Be sure to take advantage of the numerous photo backdrops and have a good time with friends and family.

Outside of the Youth Center, Corunna Parks and Rec. has also expanded the light up displays throughout McCurdy Park, so be sure to enjoy the festive atmosphere throughout the park, including the Corunna Historical Village.