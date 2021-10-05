(Courtesy Photo)

Long-standing Owosso resident, Kari Krantz (Selleck), answered the call to action put forward earlier this year by the Cook Family Foundation, who invited grant requests for efforts to promote civic engagement to heal divisions and promote effective communication for better decision making. Krantz developed The Remedy Project, in collaboration with leadership from the Center for the Study of Citizenship at Wayne State University and the Kettering Foundation Network, offering a series of learning opportunities to help people learn new skills.

“The Remedy Project centers on the premise that well intended people across all facets of our community are trying to navigate the increasingly divisive social terrain in which we now find ourselves – often without the necessary skills to reach better outcomes,” explains Krantz. “We all likely need to hone our listening skills and consider new, more productive, means to have impactful conversations.

The Cook Family Foundation provides start-up support for Phase I, which is scheduled to begin soon, offering community sessions designed to help participants listen to one another for understanding differences as a way to begin to heal divisions. Krantz sees little hope in successfully tackling complex problems facing most communities today without first reinvesting in our relationships with one another. This is why The Remedy Project begins by helping people with differing viewpoints find common ground. Later in 2022, the focus shifts to a series of training sessions for facilitating meaningful dialogues and then sessions for facilitating targeted deliberations to solve authentic problems.

The Remedy Project is neither political nor religious and promises to be a safe and inclusive program of professional development opportunities for people from all aspects of the community. Anyone who regularly hosts small or large group meetings for the purpose of making decisions is encouraged to become involved. Committed people from business and industry, non-profits, governance boards, labor unions, local government, and more, are invited.

Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President, Justin Horvath, praised the premise of the project. “I see a direct connection to some of the communication challenges corporate leaders have expressed to me – in attracting and retaining quality employees. Employees want to be listened to and have a voice within their work environment, and issues in communication frequently cause dissatisfaction and turnover. The Remedy Project offers much needed professional development to address this pressing challenge.”

The Remedy Project seeks community members interested in being part of a remedy. Fall sessions are offered at no cost to participants, with each person receiving a small gift certificate in appreciation for their commitment.

• Listening to Better Understand Others – Fall Sessions, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21 (Owosso Armory) or Tuesday, Nov. 9 (Owosso Armory or virtually) or Thursday, Nov. 18 (Durand Union Station)

Participation for each stand-alone listening/healing event will be capped at 20 people, so please register early.

For more information about the full scope of The Remedy Project and how individuals, teams or full organizations can participate in more comprehensive ways, please contact Kari Krantz at info@kskconsultancy.com.