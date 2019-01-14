AFTER INTRODUCING Barry Matherly, the CEO of the newly formed Detroit Regional Business Attraction Group, on Wednesday, Jan. 9, SEDP President and CEO Justin Horvath gave a presentation showing the new CEO exactly why Shiawassee County is attractive from an economic development perspective.

Horvath emphasized the importance of Shiawassee County’s central location in the state. Not only is the county situated between the metropolitan areas of Lansing, Flint, Saginaw and Brighton/Howell, but it is also conveniently located roughly halfway between Chicago and Toronto, and Detroit and Grand Rapids.

Horvath pointed out that, although Shiawassee County is rural and contains less than 70,000 residents, more than 800,000 people live within 30 miles of Shiawassee County. He also explained that Shiawassee County is the least developed among the 11 participating counties and the most cost effective. Also working in Shiawassee County’s favor is countywide fiber optic capabilities, utilities infrastructure, friendly local governments, workforce training, several tax incentives and grant opportunties, among many others.

Following the meeting, the group of economic leaders gathered for a group photo to commemorate the occassion. Shown with Horvath and Matherly at The Armory in Owosso are representatives from E&L Construction Group, Chemical Bank, Baker College, the Cook Family Foundation, the city of Durand, the city of Corunna, the Great Lakes family of businesses, the Shiawassee RESD, DayStarr Communications, Oxford Bank, GST Michigan Works!, Wolverine Sign Works, Triterra consulting, Peninsula Capital Partners, PicNix and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which includes Justin Robinson, the vice president business attraction with the Detroit Regional Chamber, and Tim Nichols (fourth from left), a representative from Project Tim.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)