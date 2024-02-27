Inspired Women Network programming continues with Practicing Self Care 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Aviator Jayne, 110 W. Main St., Owosso. Sponsored by Memorial Healthcare, the workshop focuses on taking care of yourself in today’s fast-paced world.

Whether they’re seeking balance, renewal or simply a moment of tranquility, this event is designed for women of all backgrounds to come together, support one another and prioritize their well-being. Light refreshments, including wine, seltzers, sparkling water and appetizers, will be provided.

The event features Reverend Deb Grazier of First Congregational Church UCC speaking on self-care practices and Carol Boyer of Tap Into Self Care, discussing tapping, a powerful technique to send calming signals to the brain.

Self-care enthusiasts will also lead activities at tables throughout the store. They include Lizzie Frederick with Breathwork, Mindfulness and Yoga for the Office, nutritionist Rachel Munoz leading Nurturing Nutrition for Long-Term Success, entrepreneur Donna Wettig Hitz sharing Beading Bonds: Creating Community and Chrystal Langford, hair and skin stylist and owner of Willow & Co. Spa.

Inspired Women Network is the new women’s leadership program of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. It was born out of a desire by women in the Shiawassee County region to have social, networking and professional development opportunities.

IWN events continue through June. Upcoming events include Financial Planning and Literacy Webinar on Thursday, March 21 at noon, Champions for Change Wednesday, April 24, Spring Social Hour Wednesday, May 22 and the Chamber Annual Dinner and ATHENA Leadership Award Celebration Thursday, June 13 at the Z Hall in Owosso. With the exception of the webinar, all events are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Locations for the April and May events will be announced soon on the Inspired Women Network (IWN) Facebook page. More information is available at https://www.shiawasseechamber.org/inspired-women-network.html.

Register for Practicing Self Care by Tuesday, Feb. 27 for a $25 entry or pay $30 at the door. Inspired Women Network is generously underwritten in part by an anonymous donor.