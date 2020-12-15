A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY WAS HOSTED at Insight Vision Center LLC in downtown Owosso on Friday, Dec. 4. Dr. Andrew DeMeritt and his wife, Andrea, recently moved the business from Caledonia Township to 122 N. Washington St. in Owosso. The practice began in late 2012.

The couple has owned the location and been working toward a complete renovation for the previous two years. Prior to that, the building had been the location for Owosso Eye Care. The upstairs floors are now used as apartment rentals.

The DeMeritts made a strong effort to support local during the renovation process, recognizing the historic significance of the structure and the vision of many downtown Owosso building owners to retain and preserve that history.

Insight Vision Center offers a full line of optical care services, including primary eye care, contact lens fittings, pediatric eye care, allergy care and more. A wide range of contemporary glass frames are available and on display.

Dr. DeMeritt was born and raised in Owosso, is an Owosso High School graduate and attended Ferris State University, obtaining a Doctorate of Optometry from the Michigan College of Optometry. Andrea is the manager and billing coordinator for the practice. The couple have two children.

Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) ambassadors, business leaders and community members joined the DeMeritts during the Friday afternoon ribbon-cutting event. State Rep. Ben Frederick, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and SRCC President/CEO Greg Klapko were in attendance, as well.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)