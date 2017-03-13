MAYORS GATHERED – On Saturday, March 4, Shiawassee County’s five Mayors gathered for an informal breakfast in Laingsburg. The Mayors wanted to use this time to get acquainted with one another and begin what they hope will be many future discussions about the common interests shared in every Shiawassee County community.

Attending the event are (from left) Laingsburg’s Mayor Mike Culpepper and Mayor Pro Tem Larry Sparks, Corunna’s Mayor Chuck Kerridge and Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Spring, Durand’s Mayor Deb Doyle, Perry’s Mayor James Huguelet and Owosso’s Mayor Chris Eveleth. (Courtesy Photo)